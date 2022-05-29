SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating a shooting that left one person injured Saturday.

SPD said a shooting took place at Montgomery and 58th streets just before midnight.

A male victim was taken to a hospital, police said. His injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening.

Further details, including the victim’s age, were not immediately available.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact CrimeStoppers anonymously at 912-234-2020 or online. Tipsters may qualify for a cash reward.