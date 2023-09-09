SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Detectives are investigating a shooting in the Cuyler/Brownsville neighborhood that left one person injured Saturday.

According to the Savannah Police Department, the shooting took place at Bulloch Street and West 35th Lane.

Around 2 a.m., officers arrived at the scene to find the victim suffering from a gunshot wound at his nearby residence.

The victim was taken to Memorial Health and is expected to be OK.

The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers anonymously at 912-234-2020. Tipsters may qualify for a cash reward.