SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department(SPD) is investigating an overnight shooting at a bowling alley that left one woman injured.

According to SPD, the shooting happened just after midnight on Sunday outside AMF Savannah Lanes on Tibet Street. Police say a fight broke out in the parking lot of the bowling alley.

Officers say one woman was grazed by a bullet, but her injury is not life-threatening.

The shooting remains under investigation. If you have any information about the shooting, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.