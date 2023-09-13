SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating a shooting that left a man seriously injured Tuesday night.

Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert around 10 p.m. and found a man suffering from a serious gunshot wound. He was treated on the scene and transported to Memorial Health for further treatment.

SPD says a person of interest has been identified and charges are pending. If you have any information on the incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.