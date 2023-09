SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — One man is hurt after a shooting overnight in Savannah.

Savannah Police were called to Yamacraw Village around 2:30 a.m. Friday morning for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, police found a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds and he was taken to the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.