SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Midtown Savannah.

Police say the shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday morning at the intersection of West 44th and Burroughs streets.

One man was taken to the Memorial hospital but is expected to be OK.

There have been no arrests at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.