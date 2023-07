BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Deputies are investigating an overnight shooting in North Bryan County.

According to the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the area of Old Cuyler Road just after midnight Friday morning for a disturbance. One person was shot and transported to a hospital in Savannah.

The area is currently the center of the active investigation and deputies ask motorists to avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story.