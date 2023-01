SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A person is recovering after an armed robbery early Monday morning.

According to the Savannah Police Department(SPD), officers responded to an armed robbery and shooting at West 42nd Street and Montgomery Street just after midnight.

Police say one person sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on a suspect at this time.

