SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — A man was injured in a shooting that occurred late last night on Friday.

According to the Savannah Police Department, an adult male was injured in a shooting in the 1100 block of Rodgers St. The victim was transported to the hospital and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

SPD continues to investigate the shooting. No further details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.