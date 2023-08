SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person early Thursday morning.

The shooting occurred in the 1500 block of Bradley Boulevard near Georgetown. Police say the victim suffered from life-threatening injuries and has been transported to Memorial Hospital.

There is no word on the victim’s condition.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.