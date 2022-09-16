POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) — One person was left injured following a shooting early Friday morning in Pooler.

According to the Pooler Police Department, around 5 a.m., officers were dispatched to Silverton Road near Pine Barren Road for a report of a possible shooting.

Police say one person sustained non-fatal injuries from a gunshot. It appears to be a domestic situation.

“This is an isolated domestic incident and there is no threat to the general public,” said Pooler Police Chief Ashley Brown.

This incident remains under investigation.