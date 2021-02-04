1 injured in E 37th Street shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting on E. 37th Street.

SPD says late Thursday afternoon, officers found an 18-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds in the 700 block.

Crime scene tape could be seen surrounding Wood’s Barber Shop.

The victim was transported with what appeared to be critical injuries. The hospital has since determined they were not as severe, according to SPD.

Other details are limited at this time.