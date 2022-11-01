BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) has arrested a 27-year-old suspect in a shooting that took place Tuesday morning.

According to police, deputies responded to a report of a shooting at the Holiday Inn Express located at 35 Bluffton Road around 7:00 a.m. on November 1.

When officers arrived, they located a 37-year-old victim on the fourth floor of the hotel with a gunshot wound to the arm who was transported and taken to Memorial Hospital for treatment. During the investigation, it was learned that Davian Stephon Williams, 27, of greater Bluffton was behind the shooting.

Police say that the victim and Williams knew each other.

After canvassing the area searching for the suspect, he was found in the parking lot of a nearby business where he was taken into custody a short time later.



Davian Williams faces charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He is currently incarcerated at the Beaufort County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

BCSO asks that if anyone witnessed the shooting to please contact the Sheriff’s Office Non-Emergency Dispatch at 843-524-2777 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111 if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.