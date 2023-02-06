SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – One person has been arrested in a shooting that left one man injured in Savannah Sunday.

According to the Savannah Police Department, officers responded around 11:45 p.m. to a home on Jordan Drive where they found Kavon Smalls suffering a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Detectives learned the shooting itself happened at 28-year-old Smalls’ N. Parkwood Drive home.

SPD said detectives identified Amber Curtis, 28, as the suspect in the shooting. She and Smalls know each other, officials stated.

Curtis was arrested in Garden City, thanks to the help of the city’s police department. The Garden City Police Department charged her with driving under the influence and theft by receiving stolen property.

Meanwhile, SPD charged her with aggravated assault.

Anyone with further information on the investigation is asked to call the SPD Violent Crime Tip Line.