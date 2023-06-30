BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – One person is dead and another is injured after a Bryan County shooting Thursday.

According to the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), a person of interest is now in custody at the Bryan County jail.

BCSO said deputies responded to a report of a shooting on Hines Road, just outside of Pembroke city limits, around 9:30 p.m.

With the assistance of the Pembroke Police Department, deputies discovered one male dead and a female suffering from gunshot wounds.

The female victim was taken to a hospital in Savannah for treatment. The extent of her injuries is unknown at this time.

The homicide investigation is ongoing.