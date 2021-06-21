1 dead, several injured in single-vehicle crash in McIntosh Co.

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash on I-95 north off exit 58 in McIntosh County.

According to Georgia State Patrol Trooper, Markus White, the driver of the vehicle apparently lost control while traveling northbound on the interstate. White said the Georgia State Patrol Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is investigating what may have caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

According to White, 2 injured passengers were flown by medical helicopter to a local area hospital, while 2 others were transported by ambulance.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The highway which is down to one lane will be open shortly as they clear the wreck.