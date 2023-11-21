EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga (WSAV)- The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit responded to two single-vehicle crashes on Tuesday just after 7 a.m.

The crash happened on I-16 eastbound, near mile marker 149, just past the Old River Road off-ramp.

According to authorities, preliminary information indicates both vehicles hydroplaned, ran off the road, and into a ditch.

Neither vehicle made contact with the other.

The first vehicle landed on its side in the ditch. The driver sustained minor injuries and was the only occupant.

The second vehicle, an SUV, contained 5 occupants and overturned in the ditch.

Three of the passengers of the SUV were taken to the hospital.

The driver sustained minor injuries.

The front passenger, 33-year-old Devonee Lanier, of Claxton, died at the scene from her injuries.

All occupants in both vehicles were wearing seatbelts.