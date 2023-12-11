SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A driver is dead and a Savannah police officer is injured after a wrong-way crash on I-95 Sunday.

According to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP), just before 11 p.m., troopers responded to I-95 S near mile marker 101 to assist the Savannah Police Department (SPD).

GSP said investigators found that a driver was traveling the wrong way in the southbound lanes of I-95 when they struck another vehicle head-on, causing fatal injuries to that driver.

Following that crash, a Savannah police officer was driving through the scene when they lost control of their patrol car trying to avoid debris.

According to GSP, the officer’s car slid across the roadway and hit a tractor-trailer that was stopped on the shoulder of the interstate.

The officer was left with serious injuries.

When asked about any charges for the wrong-way driver, GSP said they do not have a list at this time.

The investigation is still active, a spokesperson added.