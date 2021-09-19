1 dead, 7 injured in shooting at Yemassee gas station

Crime & Safety

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

YEMASSEE, S.C. (WSAV) — One person is dead and seven others were injured in a shooting at a Yemassee gas station.

WSAV News 3 is told a party was going on outside the gas station and 8 people were shot. The Yemassee Police Department (YPD), says the shooting occurred around 12:30 early Sunday morning at Snappy Foods.

YPD says it’s still working to identify possible suspects.

Police urge anyone with information to call 843-589-3126. Police also say they are offering cash for videos of the incident if given to police.

No further details were released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories