1 dead, 7 injured in shooting at Yemassee gas station

YEMASSEE, S.C. (WSAV) — One person is dead and seven others were injured in a shooting at a Yemassee gas station.

WSAV News 3 is told a party was going on outside the gas station and 8 people were shot. The Yemassee Police Department (YPD), says the shooting occurred around 12:30 early Sunday morning at Snappy Foods.

YPD says it’s still working to identify possible suspects.

Yemassee Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred last night at the Snappy Foods, 145 Yemassee Hwy. Multiple individuals were shot. One deceased. More info to follow — Yemassee Police Department (@YemasseePD) September 19, 2021

Police urge anyone with information to call 843-589-3126. Police also say they are offering cash for videos of the incident if given to police.

No further details were released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.