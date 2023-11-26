SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV)- The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating an early Sunday morning fatal shooting on Williamson Street.

At 2:54 a.m. SPD officers responded to the scene and discovered a male victim suffering from a serious gunshot wound.

According to officials, life-saving measures were attempted, but the victim died from his injuries on the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation, and authorities plan to continue to follow up on leads.

Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.