1 dead in shooting at night club near Hardeeville

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) responded to a fatal shooting at a night club near Hardeeville early Sunday morning.

JCSO says just after 4 a.m. Sunday morning, deputies responded to a 911 call regarding a shooting at Club Karma on Speedway Boulevard, located at the Georgia State line outside of the City of Hardeeville.

Preliminary investigation shows that one person was shot by a private security guard. The person was taken to a hospital, where they later died.

The investigation is ongoing and has been turned over to state law enforcement.

