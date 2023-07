GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) — An investigation is ongoing following a shooting death in Garden City early Monday morning.

According to the Chatham County Coroner’s Office, a shooting occurred at Pines Apartments that left 23-year-old Wanya Pringle suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Pringle was pronounced dead at the scene just after 5 a.m.

The shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story.