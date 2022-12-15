HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – One person is dead following a shooting in Hinesville Thursday morning.

According to Hinesville Police Maj. Tracey Howard, the incident happened around 10 a.m. at an apartment on the 100 block of Hall Street.

Witnesses said they heard one to two gunshots and watched the victim exit the apartment into a waiting vehicle where he was taken to the hospital.

The victim, who has not been identified, was driven to the Liberty Regional Medical Center by an unknown person where he was later pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made in the incident.

Howard said this shooting appears to be the result of a domestic dispute and there is no danger to the public.