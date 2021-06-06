1 dead in Glynn Co., homicide investigation underway

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — One man was shot and killed in Glynn County Saturday night.

The Glynn County Police Department said a pizza delivery driver claims he shot the man in self-defense. The driver told police the man attempted to rob him.

Police arrived at the 3100 block of Cypress Mill Road around 11:30 p.m. when they found the deceased man with a gunshot wound.

Glynn County Police Department is investigating the incident as a homicide.

Police ask anyone with additional information to call Investigator Christopher Lowther at (912) 554-7807 or its Silent Witness hotline at 912-264-1333 or 912-554-7845.