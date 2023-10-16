BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV)- The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a Sunday night fatal crash in Beaufort involving a bicycle and a vehicle.

Around 9:25 p.m., a 2015 Mercedes and a bicyclist were traveling west on Robert Smalls Parkway near Burton Hill Road when the two collided.

According to authorities, the bicyclist succumbed to injuries from the crash.

The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office has identified the bicyclist as Larry Crosby, 64, of Beaufort.

The driver of the Mercedes was not injured.

No other information has yet been released at this time.