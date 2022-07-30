COLLETON, SC (WSAV) — Police are investigating a shooting where a man was killed early this morning on 4198 Sniders Highway.

According to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, officers were dispatched to the scene around 2:00 a.m. this morning after receiving a 911 call reporting a man had been shot. Deputies found a male victim suffering from several gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by Colleton Fire Rescue where he succumbed to his injuries.

No further details have been released.

If anyone has any information regarding the crime, they are asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS or 843-549-2211.