CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — One person has died following a crash on I-95 on Monday morning.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, a car was driving northbound on I-95 and left the roadway, striking the cement bridge support on the Little Neck Road overpass

Troopers responded to the single-vehicle crash around 9:15 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Four other people were also in the vehicle, with three being juveniles. The occupants were transported to a local hospital where they are in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Stay with WSAV News 3 for updates.