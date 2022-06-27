BLAKELY, Ga. (WDHN) — An early morning shooting in southwest Georgia Sunday left one person dead and six others injured.

According to the Blakely Police Department, officers at North Church Street and Washington Avenue heard numerous gunshots down North Church Street, near a densely crowded area of the nightclubs and food establishments.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered seven gunshot victims and immediately began administering first aid.

One victim was transported to Lifebrite E.R. for their injuries but did not survive, officials said. The other victims were taken to area hospitals where some have now been released and some remain in serious condition.

According to police, there were dozens of individuals who would have witnessed this incident and then left the area.

Blakely Police is asking for additional witnesses to come forward and provide information about this crime.

Blakely is located in Early County, about 50 miles west of Albany.