1 dead after race car crashes into crowd at Georgia track

HARTWELL, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a man is dead and two people are hurt after a car lost control at a Georgia racetrack and hit spectators.

Hart County deputies say the car crashed into a wall at the Hartwell Motor Speedway late Saturday, then went over the wall and through a chain-link fence.

Authorities say Paul Ballinger was killed, while another man and a 9-year-old child were hurt. Investigators say the driver of the race car was not injured.

Hartwell Motor Speedway posted a statement on its Facebook page asking for prayers for anyone involved in the wreck and thanking paramedics and other first responders.

