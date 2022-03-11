ATLANTA (AP) — Emergency crews checking a stalled vehicle on a downtown Atlanta interstate found a car riddled with bullets and two people with gunshot wounds, one of whom died.

News outlets report a car with gunshot holes visible on the exterior was blocking a lane of traffic when authorities pulled up around 4 a.m. Friday on Interstate 75/85.

It wasn’t immediately clear what had happened. But authorities say a passenger was dead and the driver was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

Police say video from traffic cameras could help detectives determine what happened.