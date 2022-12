DARIEN, Ga. (WSAV) — One person was killed after three tractor-trailers crashed on I-95 near Darien, Georgia, according to local newspaper The Darien News.

The newspaper claims the crash happened before 5 p.m. near mile marker 46. Authorities are rerouting Southbound traffic through Darien.

Photo provided by Alex McCutcheon.

Photo provided by Alex McCutcheon.

Photo provided by Alex McCutcheon.

Fire units from McIntosh County/Darien and Glynn County are at the scene along with ambulances, the newspaper said.