1 dead, 6 injured as 2 boats collide on middle Georgia lake

Crime & Safety

by:

Posted: / Updated:
635495768853352660-deadly-fatal-crash-generic-graphic_23487

MACON, Ga. (AP) — A late-night collision between two boats on a middle Georgia lake has killed one person and injured six others.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said two boats crashed on Lake Tobesofkee after 2 a.m. Saturday.

Jones says 22-year-old William Childs died from blunt force trauma after being taken to a hospital with a skull fracture. A woman is also hospitalized with a skull fracture but it’s unclear how severely the five others were injured.

Jones said the collision happened near the Sandy Beach Water Park. The reservoir in the western part of Macon-Bibb County is a popular site for fishing and recreation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories