1 dead, 4 teens shot near Atlanta high school

ATLANTA (WSAV) – One dead and four other teens were shot near an Atlanta high school.

All victims are believed to be teenagers and while details are limited, the three other teens are in stable condition, according to police.

The shots were fired near Maynard Holbrook Jackson High School and a nearby Waffle House, officials said.

Police said the shooting followed fights between juveniles that had been broken up by police earlier that night.

Police are still investigating the shooting and interviewing witnesses.