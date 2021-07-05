1 dead, 3 others shot at Swainsboro sports bar Saturday morning

SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — One person is dead and three others were shot at a sports bar in Swainsboro early Saturday morning.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), said initial interviews claim an altercation prompted the shooting.

GBI arrested Dallas Clark, 29, and charged him with four counts of Aggravated Assault, one count of Malice Murder, one count of Felony Murder, and one count of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony. Clark is booked at the Emanuel County Jail, GBI said.

According to the GBI, the shooting occurred at Bird’s Sports Bar & Lounge around 2 a.m Saturday. Police found Jamichael Kirkland, 30, dead at the scene.

Police also found Jasmin Crawford, 25, Taniya Adams, 20 and Cordaro Kirkland, 34, all suffering from gunshot wounds, GBI said. All three were transported to a local hospital and then to Augusta University Health Medical Center. Cordaro Kirkland remains in stable condition but the other two victims were later released, according to the GBI.

GBI will perform an autopsy on Kirland’s body at the GBI crime lab.

The investigation is ongoing and GBI encourages anyone with information to call the Swainsboro Police Department at 478-237-8967 or the GBI Eastman Field Office at 478-374-6988. Tips can also be submitted online.