MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — 3 people, including a child, were injured and another died in a crash in Montgomery County over the weekend, according to Georgia State Patrol.

On Sunday afternoon at 2:47 p.m., troopers responded to reports of a crash and found a Chevrolet truck overturned in a ditch on Ray Thompson Road. They found two men that had been ejected from the truck with a five-year-old boy trapped inside, and a woman pinned underneath it.

Montgomery County Fire/EMS and other first responders were able to remove the boy and unpin the woman and all four occupants were transported to the hospital. The woman later died from her injuries.

GSP’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team (SCRT) assisted in the investigation.

Fourteen people have died in traffic accidents over Memorial Day weekend in Georgia.