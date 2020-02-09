1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at 60th and Montgomery Streets

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department is investigating after one person died and two others were hurt in a shooting at 60th and Montgomery Streets Saturday night.

SPD Sgt. Jason Pagliaro says officers responded to the area around 8:15 p.m. Saturday. Three people had been shot.

Pagliaro says one person died from their injuries and two were treated at the hospital and later released.

As of Sunday morning, police say they do not have a lead on a suspect.

Earlier Saturday evening, SPD also responded to a shooting outside of Carey Hilliard’s restaurant on Abercorn Street. SPD says the two shootings are completely unrelated.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the SPD Tip Line at 912-525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.

News 3 will have updates.