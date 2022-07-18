SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit (TIU) is investigating two crashes that occurred on Saturday, July 17.

The first crash on Staley Avenue resulted in the death of a pedestrian.

According to a preliminary investigation by the TIU, a Toyota Highlander was traveling east on Staley Avenue from Montgomery Street when one of the front tires came off of the vehicle and struck a pedestrian, 67-year-old Edith Fields, who was walking on the sidewalk in the area.

The pedestrian was transported to Memorial Medical Center, where she later died as a result of her injuries.

Later that evening, around 5:10 p.m., officers responded to Skidaway Road at Scott Drive for a collision between a Chevrolet Traverse and a moped. The moped driver, identified as 39-year-old Christopher Hodges, was transported to Memorial Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.

Both crashes remain under investigation.