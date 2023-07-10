Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A pursuit ended in a deadly crash in Beaufort County Sunday night, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Around 8:30 p.m., deputies were called to Keans Neck Road and Coakley Drive in Dale, SC for reports of drag racing. Deputies arrived shortly after and observed nearly 150 vehicles parked along Coakley Drive and Keans Neck Road. Vehicles began dispersing from the area once deputies arrived.

While conducting traffic enforcement in the area, a deputy noticed a black Chevrolet speeding down Keans Neck Road and initiated a traffic stop at the corner of Kinloch Road.

The vehicle sped away and began eluding the deputy. While fleeing, the car failed to make a turn on Kinloch Road and struck a tree.

One occupant of the vehicle died on the scene, while a second passenger was ejected from the car and sustained serious injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.