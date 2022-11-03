GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — One person is dead and another injured after a shooting in Glynn County late Wednesday night.

According to the Glynn County Police Department, around 11 p.m. on Nov 2, officers were flagged down near Old Jesup Road and Glyndale Drive by the driver of a silver four-door sedan.

The driver requested help due to her and her passenger being the victims of a shooting.

The driver was transported to Southeast Georgia Health Systems in Brunswick for treatment of a gunshot wound. The passenger of the car was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The shooting remains under investigation and police have requested anyone with information to

contact Silent Witness at 912-264-1333 or Major Crimes at 912-554-7802.