LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga (WSAV)- One person died Saturday afternoon following a single-vehicle accident on I-95 in Liberty County.

A GMC pickup truck containing two people was traveling southbound near Exit 76 when the driver lost control of the vehicle and proceeded to cross the median entering the northbound lanes causing the truck to flip several times and ejecting the driver according to Georgia State Patrol Trooper, John Snipe.

The passenger was transported by ambulance to Memorial Health University Medical Center, his injuries are unknown.

Northbound traffic from Exit 76 was at a standstill while officials conducted their investigation.

The accident occurred shortly after 5 p.m., the vehicle bore Pennsylvania license plates.

This is an ongoing investigation, and no other information has been released.