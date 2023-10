SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV)- The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating a fatal early morning shooting.

Officers were called to the scene at Whitaker and Congress Street, where they found two male victims.

According to authorities, one of the victims succumbed to his injuries on the scene, and the second victim was transported to Memorial for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.