BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) – One man was killed and another injured in a shooting in Burton Sunday night.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), deputies were called to Possum Hill Road just before 9 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

On the scene, witnesses told deputies that a vehicle drove by and began firing at a home. Witnesses said the vehicle then turned around and came back towards the home when they began shooting again. This time, someone inside the home returned fire.

BCSO said two homes and a vehicle were damaged by gunfire, though no one inside the homes was injured.

About 30 minutes later, BCSO said the 911 center received a call about a disturbance at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

The Beaufort Police Department responded and found that two 29-year-old Burton men had arrived at the hospital injured.

One man died of multiple gunshot wounds, BCSO said. The other sustained a shot to his arm.

BCSO said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Inv. Kline at 843-255-3430 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.