BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A teenage girl was killed and a young man was left injured after an accidental shooting during a gun assembly demonstration, officials say.

On April 16, Bulloch County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Emergency Room area of East Georgia Regional Hospital after receiving a 911 call about a person arriving at the hospital by private vehicle after being shot.

When deputies arrived, they discovered 17-year-old Kelsey Amanda McDuffie had been shot in the back of her head.

After finding out the location of the shooting, deputies were dispatched to the 1340 block of Arthur Nuburn Jr. Road. When they arrived, authorities learned that 18-year-old Adan Allen Keelin had also been shot in his left hand.

Deputies say Keelin was showing McDuffie how to dissemble and reassemble a 9mm semi-automatic handgun when the gun discharged. The bullet traveled through Keelin’s hand and struck McDuffie in the back of her head.

Keelin was transported to East Georgia Regional Hospital where he was treated and released. McDuffie was flown to Memorial Health in Savannah for surgery, but later died from her injuries.

The case remains under investigation by the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Reid Odom at 912-764-1785.