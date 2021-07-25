1 dead, 1 hurt in officer-invovled shooting Sunday morning in Atlanta

ATLANTA (WSAV) — One man was killed and another injured in an officer-involved shooting in Atlanta. The Atlanta Police Department tapped the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) to investigate the incident.

According to GBI, officers responded to shots fired around 1:05 a.m. Sunday morning. Two men armed with handguns were on the scene. The incident occurred near the area of James Jackson Parkway NE and Hamilton E. Holmes Drive NE.

Officers shot one dead and the other was wounded with non-life-threatening. Gabriel Parker, 38, died at the scene and no officers were injured. Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy of Parker’s body, GBI said.