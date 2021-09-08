1 dead, 1 hurt after SC shooting, suspect in custody

WESTMINSTER, SC (WSPA) – One person has died and another is in the hospital after a shooting Tuesday night in Westminster, S.C.

Westminster Police said the shooting happened near the corner of Park Avenue and King Street shortly before 8:00pm.

The victims were found in a car along Anderson Avenue, police said.

A woman died from her injuries at the scene while a 17-year-old male was flown to the hospital.

The Oconee County Coroner identified the woman as 20-year-old Annalyssa Marie Biondolillo-Rodriquez.

The coroner said Biondolillo-Rodriquez died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police said a 14-year-old victim was also at the scene but was not hit by gunfire.

Westminster Police have arrested and charged 19-year-old Charles Stephon Trapp, Jr. in connection with the shooting.

Trapp is charged with Murder, two counts of Attempted Murder, and Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime.

Trapp is being held in the Oconee County Detention Center.

