1 dead, 1 arrested in Hinesville shooting Saturday

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – A man was arrested late Saturday for allegedly shooting and killing a man in Hinesville.

According to Hinesville Police Department Captain Tracy Howard, an altercation turned deadly at a home on the 1100 block of Kelly Drive.

Howard says a domestic dispute between Tyler Sledge and an unidentified woman ended in a shooting around 8 p.m. when 23-year-old Christopher Richie allegedly fired several shots at Sledge, hitting him once in the upper torso.

When officers arrived to the home, they found Sledge unresponsive. Medical personnel was unable to revive Sledge and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Richie was taken into custody in Long County late Saturday.

Lewis Levine contributed to this report.