1 critically injured in shooting on Arcadian Street over weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was critically injured in a shooting Saturday night in Savannah, the Savannah Police Department (SPD) says.

Police say the shooting happened on Arcadian Street around 11 p.m. The man was taken to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Police continue investigating the shooting but have made no arrests yet, SPD says. No further details were released.

Anyone with information is urged to call SPD’s crime tip line at 912-525-3124 or Crimestoppers at 912-234-2020.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.