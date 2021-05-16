1 critically injured in Ridgeland shooting

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) — One person was critically injured in a shooting in Ridgeland, S.C., Ridgeland Police said.

The victim was struck in his head and leg and transported to Savannah’s Memorial Health Hospital. His identity is being withheld.

The shooting occurred around 7:13 p.m. Saturday night near the Star Point BP on the 11100 block of N. Jacob Smart Blvd.

Police charged Malik Jamal Bostick, 23, with 2 counts of Attempted Murder, 2 counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and Failure to stop for blue lights and siren. Kira Denaisha Alexander, 19, was also taken into custody and questioned, according to Ridgeland Police.

A Jasper County Deputy was in the area and spotted a dark-colored Dodge Charger matching the description of the suspected vehicle. The car was speeding on US 17 and eventually ran out of gas on Rice Shire Road.

Police pursued the car and obtained two firearms from the car, according to Ridgeland Police.

The investigation continues and Ridgeland Police Department is asking anyone with information call 843-726-7530.