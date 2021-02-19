1 arrested for aggravated assault on Whitemarsh Island

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Two people were injured, and a third person was arrested Friday in an altercation on Whitemarsh Island.

According to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD), officers were called to the 100 block of Mapmaker Cove in the early morning hours.

Upon arrival, they found one male suffering from serious injuries and one female suffering non-life-threatening injuries. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment.

CCPD arrested the third individual, identified as 36-year-old Mark Le, at the scene. Le faces two counts of felony aggravated assault and one misdemeanor count of third-degree cruelty to children.

According to police, the latter charge was issued because children were present when the incident occurred.

CCPD detectives say all parties knew each other; this was not a random incident.