1 arrested, 1 wanted in Hilton Head shooting

James Howard (L) has been taken into custody. Carter Mosco (R) remains at large. (via BCSO)

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Beaufort County officials say one man is behind bars and another is at-large in connection with a shooting at a Hilton Head Island home last week.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), deputies on Tuesday, Dec. 3, responded to a report of a shooting on Murray Avenue.

The suspects, now identified as Carter Mosco, 21, of Hilton Head and 20-year-old James Howard, of Bluffton, are accused of firing at a home several times before fleeing the scene.

BCSO says the suspects ended up driving into a ditch on Squire Pope Road and abandoned the vehicle.

Seven people were in the home at the time, officials say. None were injured, but the house and some parked vehicles were struck by gunfire multiple times.

Mosco remains at large for 9 charges: seven counts of Attempted Murder, one count of Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crime and one count of Discharging a Firearm into a Dwelling.

He is described as a white male, standing 6’4” and 190 lbs. with blond hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his location is urged to call BCSO Dispatch at 843-524-2777.

Howard was taken into custody on Sunday on charges of Attempted Murder, Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crime and Discharging a Firearm into a Dwelling. His bond was set at $225,000 Monday for the three offenses.

BCSO says an additional six warrants for Attempted Murder will be served in the near future.